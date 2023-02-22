Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.83% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 76,367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

