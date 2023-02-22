Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NKE stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

