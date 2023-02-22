Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

