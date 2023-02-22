Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 332 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

PRU stock opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

