Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,769 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

