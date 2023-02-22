Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.26). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Trading Up 33.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20. The company has a market cap of £91.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

