EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. EnPro Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45-$7.05 EPS.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO traded down $10.41 on Wednesday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

