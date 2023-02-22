Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,674 shares of company stock worth $42,942,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.99. The stock had a trading volume of 691,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,225. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.