Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0052

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $71,935.35 and approximately $102,530.26 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

