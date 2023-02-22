EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

EMX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.21 million, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

