Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stake Raised by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 1.4% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

EMQQ stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

