Elrond Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.21 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $42.97 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $48.30 or 0.00203177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00420440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.58 or 0.27850686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,043,493 coins and its circulating supply is 25,038,341 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.