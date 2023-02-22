Elrond Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.21 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $42.97 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $48.30 or 0.00203177 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002112 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00420440 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.58 or 0.27850686 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000164 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,043,493 coins and its circulating supply is 25,038,341 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
