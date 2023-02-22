Elisabeth Stheeman Acquires 2,950 Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Stock

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($24,085.98).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

EDIN stock opened at GBX 681 ($8.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 830.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 657.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 619.52. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 537 ($6.47) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

