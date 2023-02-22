Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $29.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.