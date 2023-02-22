Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ELAN opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

