Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 11.5 %
ELAN opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
