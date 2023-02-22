Eight Capital Upgrades Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) to “Neutral”

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.75.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.81. 3,167,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

