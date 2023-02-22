Eight Capital Upgrades Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) to “Neutral”

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.75.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.81. 3,167,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.