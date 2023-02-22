Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $54.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 446,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

