EAC Price Reaches $0.0118 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $4,680.04 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EAC has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00390747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000851 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017037 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01194171 USD and is down -17.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,754.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.