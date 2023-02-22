Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.42. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

