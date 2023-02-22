Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. 1,007,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

