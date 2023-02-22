Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.
Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $904.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $7,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.