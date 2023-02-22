Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $904.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $7,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.