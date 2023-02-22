Dogelon Mars One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.88 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $232.72 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

