Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 1,817,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,561,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,914,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

