Diploma’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,360 ($40.46) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.50) to GBX 2,700 ($32.51) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.50) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.62) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.89) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,790 ($33.60).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,770 ($33.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,644.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,022 ($36.39). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,671.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

