Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $406.65

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $406.65, but opened at $335.46. Dillard’s shares last traded at $337.63, with a volume of 59,199 shares.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.15.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 28.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

