Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Down 17.1 %

DDS opened at $337.01 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.73 and its 200 day moving average is $329.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

