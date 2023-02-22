DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 14,880 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 4.8 %

DOCN stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 2,445,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,528. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 246.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

