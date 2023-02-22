dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.60 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $166.60 million and $212,992.15 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00390751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0142514 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $312,236.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

