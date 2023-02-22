DeversiFi One Day Volume Hits $5,283.58 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $62.79 million and $5,283.58 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002608 BTC on major exchanges.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

