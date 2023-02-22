Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $210.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.29, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.05.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

