Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($16.98) to GBX 1,280 ($15.41) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,265.05.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $21.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.