Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Head to Head Analysis

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Avaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.02 million 1.77 $150,000.00 $0.02 35.14 Avaya $2.97 billion 0.00 -$13.00 million ($17.02) N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.8% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 6.16% 7.76% 6.77% Avaya -53.11% 32.42% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and Avaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Avaya 3 4 1 0 1.75

Avaya has a consensus price target of $6.57, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

