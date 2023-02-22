Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $109.33 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $109.33 million and $4.76 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00420604 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.53 or 0.27861596 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.10147134 USD and is down -23.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,042,423.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

