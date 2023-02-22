DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $4,456.65 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00390314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

