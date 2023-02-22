Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $29.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,037. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.10 and its 200-day moving average is $397.63.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.