Deer Park Road Corp Has $26.29 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 0.3% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

