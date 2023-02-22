Deer Park Road Corp Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Deer Park Road Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment makes up 0.0% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 0.18% of Chimera Investment worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

