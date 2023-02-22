Deer Park Road Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,442 shares during the period. First Majestic Silver comprises 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Majestic Silver Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.