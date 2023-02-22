Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $94.50 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $94.50 million and $289,149.48 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00037636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00420149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.27831412 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

