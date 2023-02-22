Dawn Protocol Trading Up 4.5% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $64.24 million and $3.18 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00421088 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.36 or 0.27893614 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.