Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.04 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.09 EPS.

Datadog Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,555. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.45.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

