Darwin Global Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,401,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,913,000. Ventyx Biosciences makes up about 73.7% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,259,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,423,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.
Insider Activity
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of VTYX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 198,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $45.49.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.