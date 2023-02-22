Darwin Global Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,401,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,913,000. Ventyx Biosciences makes up about 73.7% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,259,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,423,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,202,711 shares of company stock worth $36,666,613. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTYX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 198,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

