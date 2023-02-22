Darryl M. Burman Sells 2,500 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $227.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,114. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

