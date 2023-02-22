Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Has $154.69 Million Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up about 12.8% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $154,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 132,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

