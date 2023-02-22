Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,605 shares during the quarter. MeridianLink accounts for approximately 5.4% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 4.95% of MeridianLink worth $65,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at about $14,546,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 57.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 739,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 269,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MeridianLink by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink Stock Performance
Shares of MeridianLink stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 3,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 0.72. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Insider Transactions at MeridianLink
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on MLNK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
MeridianLink Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.