Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,605 shares during the quarter. MeridianLink accounts for approximately 5.4% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 4.95% of MeridianLink worth $65,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at about $14,546,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 57.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 739,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 269,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MeridianLink by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeridianLink stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 3,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 0.72. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 30,891 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $435,563.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLNK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

