Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,480 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for 0.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after acquiring an additional 673,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after acquiring an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. 255,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Profile

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.