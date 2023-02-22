Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday.

Danone Stock Performance

BN stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €52.31 ($55.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($76.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.26.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

