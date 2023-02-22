Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday.

Danone Stock Performance

BN stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €52.31 ($55.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($76.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.26.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.