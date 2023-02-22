Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($51.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Danone Stock Performance

BN stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €52.31 ($55.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,377,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($76.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.26.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

