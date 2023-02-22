Daniel Shlossman Sells 4,408 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 235,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
NYSE SG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on SG. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
Featured Articles
