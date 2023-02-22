Daniel Shlossman Sells 4,408 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 235,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SG. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

