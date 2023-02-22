Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.93. 631,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.